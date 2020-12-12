Virginia McLaughlin

Virginia Jacobs McLaughlin 10/30/1922 — 12/5/2020
Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, artist, and friend...
Her smile always lit up the room, her laugh was contagious and her energy was unstoppable!
A bright light has dimmed in our community, but her light will still shine within all of those who knew her and loved her. Virginia Jacobs Mclaughlin went peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her two sons and their families at the age of 98 on Dec. 5, 2020.
Born Oct. 30, 1922, in Columbia, Missouri, an only child to Ovie Jacobs and Aletha Quisenberry Jacobs. She always attributed her strong “mid-western” morals and values to her Grandmother.
While in High School, Virginia was elected as one of the “Outstanding High School Seniors”, she was a member of the National Honors Society, Honorary Art, Journalism and Drama Clubs, as well as being voted “Most Popular Girl” by the student body.
From 1940-1942, Virginia attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, which was a girl’s junior college. From 1942 to1944, Virginia attended the University of Missouri where she graduated with a B.S. in Education and a Life Certificate to teach art. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. While at the University, she also received the Annie McEntee Norton Memorial prize for Outstanding Art Talent, which was applied to her tuition.
In 1944, Virginia moved to Washington, DC and continued her education in Commercial Art at the Abbot School of Art and worked as a Display Sign Painter for Jelleff’s Department Store until 1952.
In 1948, she met her future husband, G. Donald “Don” McLaughlin. They married after just 9 months of courtship and were married until his untimely accidental death in 1993. During their years together, they lived in the DC area, Frankfurt, Germany, Tokyo, Japan and Fairfield, PA due to her husband’s career with the CIA.
In 1996, after her husband’s death, Virginia moved to Frederick, MD. She was a very active member of the community. In her time, Virginia was a member of the following organizations: Women’s Giving Circle, Frederick Art Club, Frederick Historical Society, Delaplaine Visual Art Center, Friends of Baker Park, Gettysburg Adams County Historical Society, Frederick Community Foundation, Republican Women’s Federal Forum, Grace Community Church, Missouri Alumni Association, Stephen’s College Alumni Association, and Pi Beta Phi Alumni Association among others.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Bruce McLaughlin and his wife, Jennifer Smith and Mark “Salyer” McLaughlin and his wife, Rhonda McLaughlin; grandson, Lucas McLaughlin and his wife, Tiffany McLaughlin, Grandson, Nicholas McLaughlin and his wife, Amanda McLaughlin, grandaughter, Emma Flores and her husband, Javier Flores, grandaughter, Hannah McLaughlin, grandaughter, Ever McLaughlin and grandaughter, Harper McLaughlin. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, James McLaughlin and Monroe McLaughlin with one more on the way. Also, her nephew, John Weisner and his wife, Claudia and their adult children, Markus and Christina Weisner, as well as her nephew, Daniel Riley, niece, Heather Ducote, great niece’s Jane and Mary Chadwick and great-nephew, Sam Ducote.
In her final years, she painted her last mural at her Nephew’s restaurant, the Blacksburg Tavern in Blacksburg, Va at the age of 93 and published a book of her work titled, “Itinerant Painter” written by Jeanne Blackburn. She received awards and grants for her work from Benjamin Moore Paint and The Delaplaine Foundation.
A life well lived, Virginia influenced many and left an imprint in their hearts and minds. Whether you knew Virginia from her daily walks through Baker Park with her beloved dog, Mockie, attending a workout class at the YMCA, the many social events she attended around town or you knew her from her incredible artistic talents, her youthful spirit and great contribution to this community will always be remembered.
The family has decided there will be a celebration of Virginia’s Life in Spring 2021. There will be a public announcement.
Until we meet again, Thank you Virginia; “Ginny” “Mom” “Snubsie” “Nana”—your light will shine bright within us.