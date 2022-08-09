Virginia Metcalfe “Gindy” Hook, 95, of Westminster, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lorien of Taneytown.
Born Aug. 13, 1926, in Linwood, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gaven E. and Mary (Glisan) Metcalfe. She was the wife of the late William Grant Hook, who predeceased her in 1989.
Gindy was a graduate of Sykesville High School, Class of 1943. She was a bookkeeper for the HUB Store for 22 years. She then became the owner and operator of East End Market for 20 years. She was a life member of the Linwood Brethren Church. Gindy enjoyed crocheting and quilting and shared her talents with the sewing circle at church.
Surviving her are 10 devoted nieces and nephews; many loving great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and special friends, John and Jeanne Sussman.
She was predeceased by siblings, Charles R. Metcalfe, Mary E. “Betty” Zepp and Frances M. Lowman; nephews, Byron Lowman, James Metcalfe and Truman Zepp; and niece, Kitty Metcalfe.
The family will welcome friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the funeral home, with Pastor Wayne Bauman officiating. Interment will be in Deer Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Linwood Brethren Church, 575 Mckinstrys Mill Road, Linwood MD 21791, or Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley, 2716 Old Westminster Road, Westminster MD 21157.