Virginia Metcalfe “Gindy” Hook, 95, of Westminster, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lorien of Taneytown.

Born Aug. 13, 1926, in Linwood, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gaven E. and Mary (Glisan) Metcalfe. She was the wife of the late William Grant Hook, who predeceased her in 1989.