On Saturday, January 22, 2022, Virginia Amoroso Sovich of Frederick, MD since 2005, passed away, surrounded by the love and affection of her family.
Virginia, 91, was born on February 14, 1930, in Donora, Pennsylvania, one of nine brothers and sisters. She graduated from Donora High School in 1947 and worked at the Princess Theater where she met Michael Sovich, the love of her life and her husband of 61 years.
Surviving are her brother and sister, Yvonne Bodnar (Bill) and Tony Amoroso (Lori); and three children, Nancy Caricchio (John), Randy Sovich (Janet) and Terry Mullan (Joseph). Virginia had a deep love for babies and her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; Adam Mullan (Jennifer), Emma Sovich (Nick Moran), Taylor Reid (Jeffrey), Nick Sovich (Irene), Maddie Sovich, Zachary Mullan, Gabrielle Sovich, Anna Sovich, Cameron Reid, Carson Reid, Connor Reid, Valentina Mullan and Lucy Sovich.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Sovich; and sisters and brothers, Michael Amoroso, Frank Amoroso, Louis Amoroso, Alfred Amoroso, Amy Altemara and Mary Baggiani.
She had an infectious laugh and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 112 E. Second Street in Frederick. Rev. John Williamson will be celebrant. Final resting place ceremonies will take place at St. Michaels Cemetery in Donora, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.