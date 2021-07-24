Virginia Steeves Read, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, and Naples, Florida, died Saturday, July 17 at home in Naples, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Earl Read Jr.; and her son, Arthur Earl Read III.
Virginia (Ginny) was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Binghamton, New York, to Zona (Lister) and Frederick (Ted) Steeves Sr. She moved several times during childhood but called Massachusetts home.
Virginia earned an academic scholarship to study at Wellesley College, where she met her future husband, Arthur, a student at nearby Babson College. The couple married and moved to Andover, Massachusetts, where they had five children: Susan (Sweeney), David, Alyce, Elizabeth and Arthur III. The Reads moved to Frederick in 1963 and raised their children there. The friendships they formed in what was then a small town would last the rest of their lives.
Ginny was a strong, imaginative woman, artist, devoted gardener and writer. She read voraciously and remembered everything. Her children have vivid memories of her charting stocks on graph paper and managing the family finances at a time when many women didn’t have a check book. She invested in rental property while raising a family. It never occurred to her that her interests were unusual.
In 1971, the family home in Provincetown, Massachusetts, was gutted in a fire. It was Ginny who remodeled it and designed an open floor plan (well before HGTV). She was an astute observer who recounted many stories about adventures with her husband or her children’s sagas. She loved to host large dinner parties and enjoyed a good laugh. She brought beauty to every place she lived — her homes, her gardens and later her children’s gardens.
Ginny was a lifelong caregiver. At 89, intuition led her to drive three and a half hours to Orlando, Florida, to check on her oldest son, David. She found him at home on the floor in a diabetic coma, and called 911, saving his life. Her children half-joked that they would lead her obituary with this tale of heroism. Months later, her youngest son Arthur III was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, and she cared for him in her home until his death. She also shepherded her beloved husband of 69 years though a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.
As Ginny faced her own health issues, her children began to call her “The Phoenix” as she repeatedly rebounded in good humor and spirits. During her illness, she treasured visits with family and friends, trips to the botanical gardens and creating yet another garden (she pointed, David dug) at her home at the Moorings in Naples. She remained engaged, curious and loving until the end, and died with dignity.
Ginny is also survived by three younger brothers, Frederick, Thomas and Timothy Steeves (“Timmy, Tommy & Teddy”). She also leaves her much loved son-in-law, William “Bill” Sweeney; and her treasured grandchildren, Caitlin, Lucy, Sarah, Jaimie and Scott. She was delighted to finally become a great-grandmother twice during COVID-19. Videos of Liam and Arden were a source of great joy. Additionally, Virginia leaves the loving children of her sister-in-law, Shirley Hatch: Clint, Susan, Jimmy and Tracy. Shirley and her children played an integral part in holidays and summers on the Cape.
Finally, Ginny leaves many nieces and nephews in the New England area.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete. The family will bury the ashes of Virginia and Arthur together in Provincetown this fall.