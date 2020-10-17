Virginia Stephens

Virginia Celeste Stephens, 60, died Sept. 26, 2020 at her home in Thurmont, Maryland.
At her request, no service will be held.
Born Nov. 4, 1959, in Winchester, Virginia, she was the daughter of Wilbert and Dorothy Stephens.
She graduated from Catoctin High School and attended college at the University of Maryland. She worked for United Healthcare in Frederick, Maryland, for 20 years. She loved sewing and watching sports.
She is survived by her lifelong friend, Leon Clements II; sister, Faith Toniolli; sister Carol Crumpton and husband Cecil; sister Joyce Blank; brother Paul Stephens; niece Kendra Kilby and her fiance Zachary Zebroski; nephew Dustin Kilby and Cyrus Kilby; great nephew Cayden; great niece Eliana; and many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Dorothy Stephens.
For those who wish to honor her memory, she requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
