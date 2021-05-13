Virginia Sullivan

Sullivan, Virginia Mae (nee Ahalt)
Age 86 of Maple Grove, Minnesota. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on May 10, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Sullivan; parents, Maude (Stup) and Harry Ahalt; siblings, Raymond (Ida) Ahalt, George (Jane) Ahalt, Catherine “Sis” (Donald) Sharrer, Pearl (Jimmy) Pennington, Harry “Jim” (Frances) Ahalt, Alberta “Babe” Hill, Ruby (Clarence Barnard) Blevins and Norman “Sonny” Ahalt; and grandson, Kelly Sullivan. Survived by stepson, Mike Sullivan; son, Tom (Doreen) Sullivan; daughter, Karen (Larry) Sullivan Hook; grandchildren, Shaun, David, Ryan, Steve (Grace), Jon and Harmony; great-grandchildren, Jewelette, Ezra and Elijah; brother-in-law, Clifford “Reds” Hill; sisters-in-law, Dottie Ahalt and Joyce Sullivan; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews and treasured friends. Known as Ginger to her family and Ginny to her friends, Virginia loved to travel the world, and her curiosity and intelligence inspired her to learn all she could, but her favorite times were spent at home, laughing with family and friends. Virginia had a warm and generous spirit, making everyone around her feel welcome and comfortable. Visitation (1 p.m.) and memorial service (2 p.m.) Sunday May 16, 2021, at Evans Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo, Minnesota. Private inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. The family plans to hold a celebration of life in Maryland later, when it is safer to travel and gather.National Cremation 612-869-3418. www.nationalcremation.com/location/richfield