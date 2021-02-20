Virginia Thomas Clark

Virginia Elizabeth Thomas Clark was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Summit, New Jersey, the first child of six born to Richard and Olive Thomas.
She met and married John Berry Clark while attending University of Maryland on a full engineering scholarship. She and John raised their three children in Montgomery County, Maryland, and she worked for Bechtel Corp. in Gaithersburg.
She retired with John to Mount Airy, where they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2004. After John passed in 2010, Virginia moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, with her son, Erik, until his passing in 2013. She then moved to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, where she lived until her passing on Jan. 11 due to kidney disease. She was laid to rest in Maryland with her beloved John Feb. 4, 2021.
Virginia is survived by four siblings, two children and six grandchildren that are spread out across the United States.
Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia’s honor to Doctors Without Borders, whom she supported for many years, at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org, or call the Doctors Without Borders donor services at 888-392-0392.
