Vivian Christiana Hurley, 74 years old, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Twin Oaks Assisted Living. Born Sunday, Feb. 1, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Stanley R. Smith and the late Olive Christiana (Noffsinger) Smith. Vivian graduated from Frederick High with the class of 1966; Hood College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work, summa cum laude; and the University of Maryland with a master’s degree in social work along with a postgraduate certificate in child and adolescence therapy. Vivian was employed by Washington County’s Meritus Medical Center, Emergency Psychiatric Services in the Emergency Department, and, after cancer, with Meritus Behavioral Health Outpatient Services. Vivian was a member of Valley Assembly of God, where she previously served on the Board and taught Sunday school. Vivian enjoyed photography, gathering with friends, and teaching Sunday school, and she loved her work. Vivian is survived by her two sons, Allen L. Hurley and wife Jeannie, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, and James A. Hurley and wife Emily, of Eldersburg, Maryland; sister, Gertrude Kehne and husband Richard “Rick,” of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lee Hurley; maternal grandmother, Ida Vivian Noffsinger Summers; and step-grandfather, Nelson David Summers. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Valley Assembly of God, 17544 York Road, Hagerstown, Maryland, with the Rev. Robert C. Jones officiating. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, Maryland. Memorial donations may be made to Valley Assembly of God, 17544 York Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at douglasfiery.com.