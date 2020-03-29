Vivian Custer Jackson, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, died Friday January 24, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on July 23, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Willard R. Custer and Lula Jackson Custer of Hagerstown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold (Curly) Custer of Florida; sister, Helen Bock of Hagerstown, and Kenneth R. Custer. Also her first husband, Robert B. Foltz Jr. of Hagerstown and her second husband, Thomas S. Jackson of Williamsport. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. and husband Steve Green, and grandsons, Phillip and Robert Green, all of Hagerstown, daughter, Linda S. Foltz of Frederick and son, Robert C. Foltz of Lutherville She had eight nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three stepsons, Michael and Shirley Jackson of Lancaster Pennsylvania, Thomas and Nancy Jackson of Georgia, and David and Mary Jackson of Virginia.
Mrs. Jackson graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1942 and attended one year at the University of Maryland College Park. She worked for the Hagerstown Phone Company, worked as bookkeeper for Royal Evergreen Nursery, which was family owned and operated.
She taught Art under Title I, worked at the City Light Office, and retired from Pangborn Corporation as their first female estimator.
She and Tom moved to Sun City West, Arizona where she sold real estate and taught ceramic classes. After Mr. Jackson’s death she moved to Frederick and lived with her daughter Linda. Her last few years were spent at Northampton Manor Nursing Home.
Services were held privately with the family.
