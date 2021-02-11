Sunrise Sept. 30, 1938, Sunset Feb. 6, 2021. It is with great sadness that we must share of Vivian Enfante Snyder’s passing after a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Vivian and her husband Gary provided a safe haven and love to so many for so many years. They shared their home with many foster children and rescue animals, including a successful racing greyhound rescue where so many wonderful dogs found forever homes. As a founding member and participant of the Mad Catter’s Cat Club, Vivian enjoyed breeding, raising and showing her Devon Rex. She was passionate about all animals, even the wild critters outside. We are so thankful for the time she shared with us and giving of herself to so many. She will live on in the memories of those lives she touched, including many of their foster children. She is survived by her husband Gary; children, Leslie (Arnie) Smoots, of Fairway, Kansas, Scott (Jane) Snyder, of Eleuthera, Bahamas, Melanie (John) Burkett, of Thurmont, Maryland; Michelle Grasso, of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, and Dan Snyder, of Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Michael (Paulette) Enfante. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise Enfante; and her son, Jeremy Snyder.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home at www.jfhmd.com. Memorial donations can be made to Rude Ranch Animal Rescue, 3200 Ivy Way, Harwood, MD 20776, www.ruderanch.org; Frederick Health Hospice, www.frederickhealthhospice.org; or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.