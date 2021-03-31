Mr. W. Richard Benson Jr., age 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Dinah June Baum Benson, his wife of 56 years.
Born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Warner Richard Benson Sr. and Rae Lee Benson.
Richard graduated from Richard Montgomery High School and attended Towson State. He retired from Diversified Laboratory Repair.
Richard loved spending time with family and friends. He also loved reading, traveling, swinging on his porch swing and having deep conversations with his beloved dog, Alice.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Benson Short and husband Douglas, of Urbana; son, Stephen Eric Benson and wife Kim, of New Market; four grandchildren, Douglas Short Jr. and wife Natalie, Justin Short and wife Jessica, Aiden Benson and Cole Benson; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Short, Jordan Zimmerman and an expected Baby Girl “ J”; two brothers, Robert Benson and John Benson; as well as a sister, Denise Fyffe. Richard was preceded by his brother Michael Benson.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance donations can be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com.