Wade A. Harrison, 35, of DeLand, FL, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020.
Born on October 23, 1984, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of Dana W. Harrison of Frederick, MD, and Dorothy Bickling of Baltimore, MD.
Surviving besides his parents are his paternal grandmother, Dorothy E. Harrison of Frederick, MD, and his maternal grandparents, Don and Ruth Pyles of Florida.
Also surviving are his four children, Olivia Faith Harrison, Emilee Grace Harrison, Hunter Wesley Harrison and Jackson Donald Harrison, all of FL. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, many great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins. He was deceased by one aunt, Dawn R. Harrison.
There was no viewing or service. He was cremated.
