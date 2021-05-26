Wade R. Kline, 94, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 26, 1926, in the family home in “Bulltail” Pleasant Valley, Maryland, and was the son of the late James R. Kline and Edna M. (Bowman) Kline.
He was employed by the state roads and Thomas, Bennett, and Hunter in his early years. He then went to work for the Washington County Board of Education, and he retired after 31 years of service.
He attended Mt. Pleasant Church of God.
He loved horseback riding in his early years and liked to hunt, fish and go to auctions.
Wade is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jane (Delauter) Kline; daughter, Floretta Rohrer and husband Mike; sister, Judy Willard; special nephew, Wayne Grossnickle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, James W. “Jimmie” Kline; and three sisters, Margaret “Tillie” Swope, Agnes Grossnickle and Henrietta McFerren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Tim Shirley and the Rev. A. Paul Harne officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Doors will be open at 9 a.m. for the convenience of the public.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to Hospice of Washington County, especially Darlene, Carrie and Tina.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Wade R. Kline to Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 24107 Foxville Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, or Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 11720 Pleasant Valley Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.