Mr. Wade Olin Rice, 52. of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. Born in Frederick on December 29, 1967, he was a son of Garey O. “Reds” and Connie Jenkins Rice.
Wade was working for Middletown Sports Land as a printer. He was active as a coach and grandfather, with Smithsburg Little Sluggers baseball and the Smithsburg Blue Crabs. He was a member of the South Mountain Rod and Gun Club and the Jefferson United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are his daughters, Amanda M. Rice and finance Michael, of Woodsboro, Nicole E. Mills and husband Richard “Dickie”, of Waynesboro, PA; his brother, Garey R. Rice and wife Crystal, of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Kandice Rice, Cameron, Cohen, Kali and Cannon Mills. He will also be remembered by his god parents, Richard and Eleanor Ott.
Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Smithsburg Little Sluggers, P. O. Box 291, Smithsburg, MD 21783, in C/O Delaura White.