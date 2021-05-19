Walter "Bub" Fisher

Walter Edgar “Bub” Fisher, 83, of Burkittsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Frederick Health.
Born in Harmony on March 25, 1938, he was a son of the late Charles Emory and Cora Mae Early Fisher.
He was a farmer and was employed by Char Mar Dairy near Burkittsville for 48 years until his retirement and was a lifelong member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersvile.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, helping with local butcherings, making kettles of apple butter for the church, attending local carnivals and the fair. He truly loved to garden, whether it be flowers, vegetables or fruit. He would often win ribbons for his oversized fruits and vegetables from the Great Frederick Fair. He was once being pictured in the newspaper for an 18 ½-pound cantaloupe.
Most importantly, he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and longtime companion Ginny Hecklinger, whom he adored dearly.
Music was a passion of his. There was always a song in his heart, especially from his favorite country singer George Jones. He would burst into song anytime and anywhere. He loved singing for family, friends and church members on special occasions with Ginny. They would often sing “You are My Sunshine” together.
Ginny included him in many travel adventures, including an airplane to Washington and many road trips to different states. While visiting Tennessee, they fulfilled his lifelong dream of going to the Grand Old Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. He enjoyed the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and vacations at Bethany Beach.
He is survived by his children, Barbara (James) Jaissle, of Frederick, David Fisher, Burkittsville, and Gloria (Richard) Humphreys, North East, Maryland; grandchildren, Karen Fisher, Joshua Fisher, Michael Humphreys, Amanda Gilbert, Miranda King, Stephen Daniels and Joshua Routzahn; great-grandchildren, Brayden King, Roman King, Haylee Gilbert, Gavyn Gilbert, Brantlee Finley, Trey Frederick and Abigail Fisher; sisters, Mary Wills and Phyllis (John) Wills, both of Frederick, Joyce Hubble, of New Market, Irene Delauter, of Ohio, and Barbara (Pete) Baugher, Mount Pleasant.
He was predeceased by siblings, Dorothy Kline, Pauline Hausler, Gloria Fisher, Charles Fisher, Henry Fisher, George Fisher, David Fisher and Ralph Fisher.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday May 21 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 from the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Road, Myersville. Interment will be in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church of the Brethren.