Walter Coblentz

Mr. Walter Lee Coblentz (Walt or Coby to some) went peacefully home to the Lord on the afternoon of May 18, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland. Born Aug. 31, 1929, on the family farm located halfway between Middletown and Jefferson, Maryland, at the foot of Braddock Mountain, he was the son of the late Walter Boyer and Mary Naomi Beachley Coblentz. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been predeceased by sister, Marion H. and husband Meredith Boyer; brother, Austin B. Coblentz and wife Elaine; infant sister, Gladys L. Coblentz; infant brother, Hugh O. Coblentz; and brother, Martin P. Coblentz and wife Doris. Walter was also predeceased by wives, Thelma Swomley Coblentz and Vilma Blasko Coblentz; and son, David L. Coblentz.
Surviving Walter are son, Mark and wife Joanie Coblentz; son, Eric and wife Patty Coblentz; daughter-in-law, Brenda Coblentz; stepfamily members, Joanne and husband Ken Brynes, Dan and wife Paulette Blasko, and Joe and wife Cindy Blasko; grandchildren, Andrew Coblentz, Elizabeth Brandt (spouse Alex), Erica Timmons (Matt), Ethan Coblentz (Kathy), Evan Coblentz (Olivia), Charlie Hickey (Jenny), Carol Hickey, Meghan Concepcion (Aaron), Jill Alexander, Joe Blasko (Carrie), Tim Blasko (Molly) and Brian Blasko (Jen). He had 14 great-grandchildren and is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Walter graduated in 1947 from Middletown High School, where he loved to play soccer and basketball. In his earlier years, he was a volunteer with the Middletown Fire Company, and drove a truck locally, delivering coal and corn for milling.
Walter began his commercial bus driving career with Blue Ridge Lines and then continued with Greyhound until retirement in 1990, having achieved 37 years of service. Upon retirement from Greyhound, Walter spent many years picking up and delivering truck parts for Grimes Trucking in Frederick, Maryland, before fully retiring.
Walter will be remembered as a great and caring husband, father and grandfather. He will also be remembered for having developed and cherished many friendships among those he touched during his long working career. He will be greatly missed by those who surrounded him in life.
Visitation by family and friends is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, located at 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, by Rev. James Coblentz, Walter’s nephew, in the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ sanctuary located at 12 S. Church St., Middletown, Maryland. The wearing of masks is being requested by the church. Interment will follow at the church’s cemetery.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is handling arrangements. An online guestbook is available at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.