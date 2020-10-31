Walter Gordon

Walter O. Gordon, 70, of Middletown, died Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Marcia Dean “Marci” Gordon.
Born in Frederick on June 24, 1950, he was a son of the late Lee Osceola and Mary Catherine Poole Gordon. Mr. Gordon was a farmer, farming Willowdale Farms all his life. He belonged to 4-H most of his life; served as swine superintendent at the Frederick County Fair for many years; was inducted as a life member of the Maryland State 4-H All Stars; was active with the Frederick County Farm Bureau, serving as a board member, a member of a discussion group and on various committees; served as president and a member of Board for Maryland State Crop Improvement Association; was a two-term member of Maryland Grain Producers Association; and served many years on the Maryland State Agriculture Council. He was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School, attending Reich Auctioneering School and auctioning with Willowdale Auction Co. until recently.
He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, served several terms on the church council, and worked on many committees throughout the church. He also served as a staff sergeant at Martinsburg WV Air Force National Guard until his discharge in 1977.
Surviving, besides his wife, are two sons, David Glenn Gordon and wife Tricia of Jefferson and Darin Lee Gordon and wife Lacey of Middletown; three grandchildren, Leah, Blake and Eva Gordon; and three siblings, Nancy Lee Gordon, Joseph Daniel Gordon and Kathy Marie Gordon all of Jefferson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from the church. They will be live streamed at www.zionmiddletown.org. The Rev. Dahl Drenning will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Garden fund.
The Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.