Hagen, Walter (Pop)Lowell, age 74, son of the late Grant Lowell Hagen and Dorothy Linz Hagen, passed away March 25, 2020 near his home in Chesterfield, Va. Mr. Hagen was born February 1, 1946 in Washington, DC and grew up in Gaithersburg.
He attended the University of Maryland where he received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics as well as two master’s degrees.
During his career, he taught mathematics and computer science at several universities and was employed as a computer programmer for the federal government. Mr. Hagen was an avid history buff and had been an active member of the Freemasons for most of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Muse; his son-in-law, Steven Muse; three grandchildren, Andrew Hagen, Alexis Muse and Emily Muse.
He is also survived by four sisters, one brother, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A private viewing will be held Sunday, March 29 at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va.
A private graveside ceremony will be held Monday, March 30 at Forest Oak Cemetery in Gaithersburg, Md. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.