Walter K. Forney Sr., of Frederick, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the age of 91. Walter retired from Potomac Edison in 1994 after more than 38 years of service with the company. In addition to his work at Potomac Edison, he enjoyed and took great pride in having served as an officer with the United Fire Co. and a member of the Maryland National Guard 29th Division. He was also a lifetime member of the Tuscarora Gun Club, where he enjoyed shooting and assisting with club events.
Walter was preceded in death late last year by his wife of over 68 years, Lorraine. He is survived by his sons, Walter K. Forney Jr., Robert F. Forney and Keith D. Forney, all of Frederick; along with his son, Dale E. Forney and his wife Marivic, of Thornton, Colorado. He was also a loving grandfather to Matthew A. Forney, Andrew C. Forney and Daniel E. Forney.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home atj 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
