Walter Keeney Jr.

Walter “Butch” David Keeney Jr., 75, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Jane Keeney. Born on Sept. 2, 1945, he was the son of Walter David Keeney, Sr. and Jessie May (Brice) Keeney.
Mr. Keeney was a plumber at Fort Detrick for many years. After retirement, Walter still found that he was needed and continued to work at Camp Airy before settling down to enjoy time with his family. In his free time you could often find Walter riding his scooter around Thurmont or in his garden where he enjoyed bringing new life into the world as well as spending time with his dog “Angel Baby”.
In addition to his loving wife Betty Jane, he is survived by his daughters: Kim Wivell and her husband David, Melanie Pickett and her husband Lyle, and Roxanne Bostian; his son, Walter David Keeney, III and his wife Monica; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his sisters: Grace Green and Betty Dewees. He will also be remembered by his special friends: Mike Rakes, Johnny Bradshaw and the gang at the station.
A private graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.