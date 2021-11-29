Walter Lantz Jr., 93, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, MD.
Born October 18, 1928, in Sabillasville, he was the son of the late Walter Lantz, Sr. and Pauline E. (Smith) Lantz.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Lantz and his second wife Kathleen Lantz.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a member of American Legion Post 239, Cascade, MD.
Walter is survived by two sons, Douglas Walter Lantz and Larry Franklin Lantz, two grandchildren, Clinton Douglas Lantz (Tobie) and Tamara Joy Lantz Hollar (Matthew), his companion, Vangie Brown, one sister, Margie Harman (David), two stepchildren, Linda Walters and Gary Pritchett, four step-grandchildren, Larry Walters, Adam Walters, Jill Pritchett and Wendy Pritchett, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura P. Lantz Neibert and Echo M. Lantz Gleisner and one brother, Kenneth Charles Lantz.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.