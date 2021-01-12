Walter Mills

Mr. Walter Thomas Mills, 80, of Thurmont, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of Laurie Mills, his wife of 27 years.
Born July 20, 1940, in Middletown, Maryland, Walter was the son of the late Park and Evelyn Mills. Mr. Mills served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, and he was a self-made man. He was a barber extraordinaire, owning & operating W.T. Mills Hair Styling for decades in Frederick, as well as dealing in real estate and other ventures. He had a passion for politics, and he was active in the local Republican party. Mr. Mills was also passionate about animals. He had horses on his farm in Utica and a succession of basset hounds, each of whom he loved. Above all, he was a family man, a friend to all (even if they didn’t agree with him politically) and a mentor to many. He was the last of the Frederick “good old boys” who was able to get things done that most people just dream of. His legacy will live on in our memories and hopefully inspire each of us to be the best we can and always help those in need.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Laurie, are two sons, Dwayne Mills (Becky), of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Mills (Debbie), of Frederick; a daughter, Karen Flohr (Kenny), of Thurmont; a sister, Joann Harstad (Curt), of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; a brother-in-law, Larry Layman (Kathy), of Urbana; sisters-in-law, Leeann Krautwurst (Phil), of Damascus and Linda Zuzik (Mark), of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jesse Mills (Tommy Heisler), of Plano, Texas, Courtney Picarelli (Jarred), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Mary Mills, of Frederick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan; and a nephew, Stevie.
A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briggs Animal Adoption Center (baacs.org) or Days End Farm Horse Rescue (defhr.org).