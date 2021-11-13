Mr. Walter Ramsburg Cramer Jr., 74, a lifelong Frederick County resident and 55-year volunteer with Independent Hose Company, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 27, 1947, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Walter R. Cramer Sr. and Zelda M. (Fogle) Cramer.
For many years, Walt was a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance. Following his work in the insurance business, he was owner/operator of Trophies Unlimited for many years, retiring in 2018.
Walt was a life member, past president and current member of the board of directors with IHC. He received many awards over the years with his service with the fire company.
He was co-founder and percussion instructor with Royal-Aires Majorette, Drum and Color Guard Corp. He loved country music, going to Ocean City, and he was an avid fan of the Nationals, Washington Football Team and the University of Maryland.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Stambaugh and husband Paul, of Emmitsburg; his former wife, LaRue Cramer, of Frederick; numerous cousins; many special friends, including Nancy Burgess, Benny McGaha and Ron Cramer; and all the members of Independent Hose Co.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, George Cramer.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A fireman’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt’s name may be made to Independent Hose Co., 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com.