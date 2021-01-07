Walter Randolph Horman

Walter Randolph “Randy” Horman Sr. of Thurmont, Maryland, passed suddenly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the age of 62. Born on July 9, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland, the only son of Kay Hoff and Eddie Horman.
Randy leaves behind his loving wife, Darlene of 43 years; two daughters, Heather Heier, of Thurmont, Maryland, and husband Chris, Katie Harrell, of Williamsport, Maryland, and husband Daniel; and his only son, Randy Horman Jr., of Knoxville, Maryland, and wife Rebecca. He was Pap Pap to 12 grandchildren, Lori Heier, Dennis Pittinger Jr. and girlfriend Annastasia Mortenson, Dewey Pittinger, Austin Hipkins, Kailer Harrell, Mason Hipkins, Kamren McConnell, Landon Hipkins, Natalie Harrell, Jocelyn Horman and Aurora Horman. He was stepson to Fay Horman, of Sebring, Florida, and Bob Hoff, of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Randy was brother to Tammy Frank, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and husband Bob and Lisa Collins, of Keymar, Maryland, and husband Larry. He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Randy is proceeded in death by his youngest daughter, Samantha Nicole Horman; and grandparents, Lilly and Ernest Reaver and Grace and Walt Horman.
Throughout his life, Randy’s wheels were always turning, whether it be motocross, garden tractor pulling, farming on the farm tractors, truck driving across the country or moving dirt in heavy equipment. He loved spending time with his dog, Brandy, his family, his grandkids and lifelong friends. Randy also enjoyed eating seafood and selling produce.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on July 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.