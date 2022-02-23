Walter L. Roney, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Born in Frederick, Maryland, on July 9, 1924, he was the son of Clyde M. and Olga Olsen Roney, and he was one of five children.
Walter graduated from Frederick High School in 1941, working at Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown for a year until he was old enough to join the United States Marine Corps — at the outbreak of World War II. He served in the South Pacific for 31 months from 1942 to 1945. He participated in the battles of Guadalcanal, Tulagi, Rendova, Munda and Guam, and he was also in Panama, Pago Pago, American Samoa, New Caledonia, New Hebredies, Enewitok, Kwajelan, Bankia, Pavuvu and Pearl Harbor.
After the war, he attended Western Maryland College and Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and then went to work in the family business, Roney Motor Co. In 1947, Walter married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Albaugh.
When the Korean War broke out, Walter reentered the Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1952.
He worked for many years in the family business, which was sold in 1978. He then worked at Jenkins Motors and finally at Ideal Buick-GMC as the GMC sales manager, retiring in 1991.
A fan of both the Washington Redskins and NASCAR since the 1940s, he also enjoyed family camping and went on numerous cruises after retiring.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, first as a scout in the 1930s, then as an adult leader in the 1960s. He served as district chairman of the Francis Scott Key District for three years and was on the board of the National Capitol Area Council. He was a trustee of the Holmes D. Baker Jr. Memorial Camp for 42 years. He was a recipient of scouting’s Silver Beaver Award and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Walter was a charter member and the first commandant of the Shangri La detachment of the Marine Corps League in Frederick. He was a past president and life member of the Rotary Club of Frederick since 1955. He was named a Rotary Fellow, which is the highest award that can be bestowed by a Rotary Club on one of its members. Walter served on the Maryland Governor’s Commission for Children and Youth, was a director emeritus of the Frederick Mutual Insurance Company, and a life member of the American Legion. In 2019, he was named a Distinguished Graduate of Frederick High School, 78 years after graduating.
Walter was predeceased by both his loving wife, Naomi (2004) and their daughter, Maryann (1999); his sisters, Alma, Jeanne and Ruth; and his brother, Clyde. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Roney and companion Mary Danek, of Frederick, and Michael Roney and wife Patricia, of Newark Delaware; granddaughter, Erin Roney; grandson, Brian Roney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his many very close friends, too numerous to mention individually.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Country Meadows and Frederick Health Hospital for their excellent care and kind treatment over his last few years.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Naomi & Walter Roney Memorial Fund, in support of veterans causes, at the Community Foundation of Frederick, 312 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701, or Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey PA 17033.
