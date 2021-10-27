Wanda Heurich

Wanda U. Heurich, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Country Meadows in Frederick. She truly considered this to be her home and family for the past six years.
Born on Oct. 26, 1938, in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Michael Umble and Elsie Ruth (Tressler) Umble. Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Karl F. Heurich.
Wanda studied education at Grove City College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in english and history. There, she met her husband in 1956. She graduated from Hood College with a master’s degree in special education. Mrs. Heurich continued a career in education through Frederick Community College until she was nearly 80 years young. Teaching all grades throughout her career, Wanda started 46 years of teaching in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and she continued in Erie County, New York, and Northampton County, Pennsylvania, with the last 25 years in Frederick County, Maryland. She taught in the SET Program at both Rock Creek School and Lewistown Elementary.
Mrs. Heurich was an active longtime member of Walkersville United Methodist Church, serving on many different committees there. She held several board positions on the Glade Towne Homeowner’s Association; served as Walkersville town commissioner; and served as both a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout leader. Wanda was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Retired Teachers Association, and she held many other volunteer positions throughout her life, far too numerous to count.
Wanda loved teaching, gardening, bird-watching at Chincoteague Island, knitting and jewelry-making, and her Devotions group with her friends at Country Meadows. She loved taking care of her many animals over the years and attending as many of her grandchildren’s events as possible. Wanda touched many lives with her incredible desire to teach all and was the epitome of patience, kindness, caring and unconditional love. She traveled the world with her husband, Karl, and some of her favorite trips were an Alaskan cruise; sailing the Rhine River through Germany, Austria and Switzerland; traveling the Western United States on the last American Orient Express Railroad; and a special cruise through the Panama Canal. They loved traveling with their best friends, John and Shirley Merando, of Walkersville.
She is survived by her children, Chuck Heurich and wife Marti, of Frederick, and Barbara Pierce and husband Will, of Middletown, Maryland; grandchildren, Brittany Hipkins and husband Seth, Andrew Pierce and wife Noelle, Hillary Foulk and husband Anthony, Emilee Pierce, Delaney Heurich and Cori Heurich; and great-grandchildren, Camille Hipkins and Graham Pierce.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows for all of the kindness, support, care and friendship over the last few years, and also the Frederick Health Hospice staff for their help and care as well.
A celebration of Wanda’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Walkersville United Methodist Church in Walkersville. The Rev. Mike Henning will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main St., Walkersville, MD 21769, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 (online at frederickhealthhospice.org). Flowers are welcome, as she loved all flowers and gardening.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.