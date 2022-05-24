Wanda Marie Comert Slothower, 83, a resident of Lorien, Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away May 20, 2022, due to complications from dementia. Wanda was born in Amarillo, Texas, Sept. 13, 1938. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Melvin Burger (Eva); mother, Vivian Loneta O’Dell Berger (Joseph); and husband, John Henry Slothower. Wanda is survived by her sister, Linda Read; brothers, Kenneth Burger and Larry Burger; daughters, Kathy Comert, Vivian Hunsley (Raymond), Sophia Comert and Lynn Besch (Ted A.); grandchildren, Nick Cheri, George Cheri (Kendall), Amanda McDonald (Jamar), Brittney Allen, Kenneth Hunsley, Joseph Beach, Steven Allen Jr., Daniel Hunsley, Charlee Beach, Ted M. Besch (Somer), Tiffany Noble (Dan) and Alex Besch; and seven great-grandchildren.
Wanda graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Maryland, in 1955 (a year and a half early) and joined the workforce immediately at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C. She was married to her first husband, George Charles Comert, in 1964, and they resided in Rockville, Maryland, with their four daughters. In 1983, Wanda started a career working for the David Taylor Naval Research and Development Center in Carderock, Maryland. She married Jack (John) Slothower in 1991, and they resided in Comus, Maryland, where they enjoyed daily views of Wanda’s favorite place, Sugarloaf Mountain (Lala’s Mountain according to her grandchildren). In 1999, they moved to Pawleys Island, South Carolina, where they enjoyed the golf and beach life, “shagging on the boulevard”; and traveling to conduct genealogy research, which resulted in Wanda becoming a proud and patriotic member of the DAR, Theodosia Burr Chapter, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was also a member of the SCNARFE, Chapter 1015.
Wanda’s family will receive visitors from 12-4 p.m., including a service to celebrate her life at 2 p.m., on May 24, 2022, at American Legion Post 11 (1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702). A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lorien of Mount Airy (recreation department), 713 Midway Ave, Mount Airy, MD 21771, the Bridging Life Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte St., Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21703.