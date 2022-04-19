Wanda Stup

Wanda J. Stup, 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, formerly of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a brave and determined battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 12, 1952, to parents Mary Ellen Kline and the late Richard L. Kline, of Woodsboro, Maryland, Wanda graduated from Walkersville High School, class of 1970.
Loved as a partner, Mom, Grammy, sister and daughter, Wanda was an avid gardener, finding joy in the beautiful flowers around her, as well as scouring antique shops and flea markets for those diamond-in-the-rough finds. She had a knack for decorating and could make any home beautiful. Anyone who knew Wanda was touched by her loving heart, compassionate spirit, undying support and wise advice, and she will be greatly missed by both her family and the vast community of friends she touched during her life.
After supporting her husband’s dairy farming operation and being a stay-at-home mom until her daughter went to school, Wanda was employed for nearly 20 years as an administrative assistant at Frederick Underwriters. After her retirement, she founded Fancy Chance Farm and grew it into a prize-winning Angus cattle breeding program. A longtime supporter of Frederick Country 4-H livestock programs, Wanda is remembered fondly by generations of young cattle enthusiasts for her support, guidance,and loving spirit.
Wanda is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Kline, of Woodsboro, Maryland; partner, Steven Rutter, of Summerville, South Carolina; daughter, Kimberly Ocasek and husband Adam, of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Annalise Ocasek and J. Daniel Ocasek; siblings, R. Wayne Kline and wife Jeanne, of Walkersville, Maryland, Beverly Hoffman and husband Paul, of Walkersville, Maryland, Carroll Ray Kline, of Keymar, Maryland, and Peggy Mathews and husband Michael, of Keymar, Maryland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 followed by interment at Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at 170 Highwoods Plantation Ave., Summerville, SC 29485.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.