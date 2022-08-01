Wanda Zombro

Wanda Marie Ambrose Zombro, 90, passed away, with family at her bedside, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Brunswick, Maryland, to Ethel V. (Whittington) and Ralph F. Ambrose, both deceased. Three brothers, Thomas York Ambrose, Ralph David Ambrose and William Gary Ambrose, are all deceased. Wanda was also preceded in death by her dear sister-in-law, Shirley Lucas’ and brother-in-law, Lewis Meadows.
Wanda was a 1950 graduate of Brunswick High School. In 1951 she married John C. Zombro, and was a devoted wife and mother. Wanda and John were married until John’s death in 1999, a total of 47 years, living almost all that time in Brunswick, Maryland. She leaves behind her daughter, Valerie Zombro Nusbaum and son-in-law (and best friend) Randy Nusbaum, of Thurmont, Maryland; her son, John K. Zombro and daughter-in-law Eileen, of Belgrade, Montana; and one grandson, Kevin Matthew Zombro, of Bozeman, Montana. Wanda also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Gloria Meadows; and many close friends, especially Constance Davis, Norca James, Cheryl Gray, Beverly Meadows, Elaine Simmons, Loberta Staley and Betty Brooks.
Early on, Wanda worked for the B&O Railroad and for Price Electric Co. but left work to be a full-time mother to her two children and a second mom to all of their friends. She was active in both the elementary and high school systems while her children attended school, and served several terms in the PTA. Her home, though small and not fancy, was always full of laughter and love. She enjoyed many hobbies such as making ceramics, decoupage and floral arranging. Wanda was an excellent cook and baker, and when she made a pot of homemade vegetable soup, she fed the neighborhood. For many years, Wanda was a member of the Roy Rogers and McDonald’s breakfast clubs, where she enjoyed coffee and chatting with wonderful friends who have passed on now.
Road trips all over the country were a favorite pastime for Wanda and John, and Ocean City, Maryland, was Wanda’s favorite place on Earth. She loved sitting on the balcony and watching the waves on the beach, and enjoyed many “girls” trips there with her daughter. Wanda also often traveled alone to Montana to visit her son.
Beginning as a child, Wanda was a member of the New York Hill United Methodist Church in Brunswick, Maryland, until the church closed, and then she attended Luther Chapel in Petersville, Maryland. She was a kind, generous and thoughtful person who always saw the good in others and had a smile for everyone.
The funeral arrangements are held with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. The family will receive friends Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Park Heights Cemetery will immediately follow.