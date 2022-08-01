Wanda Zombro

Wanda Marie Ambrose Zombro, 90, passed away, with family at her bedside, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Brunswick, Maryland, to Ethel V. (Whittington) and Ralph F. Ambrose, both deceased. Three brothers, Thomas York Ambrose, Ralph David Ambrose and William Gary Ambrose, are all deceased. Wanda was also preceded in death by her dear sister-in-law, Shirley Lucas’ and brother-in-law, Lewis Meadows.

Wanda was a 1950 graduate of Brunswick High School. In 1951 she married John C. Zombro, and was a devoted wife and mother. Wanda and John were married until John’s death in 1999, a total of 47 years, living almost all that time in Brunswick, Maryland. She leaves behind her daughter, Valerie Zombro Nusbaum and son-in-law (and best friend) Randy Nusbaum, of Thurmont, Maryland; her son, John K. Zombro and daughter-in-law Eileen, of Belgrade, Montana; and one grandson, Kevin Matthew Zombro, of Bozeman, Montana. Wanda also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Gloria Meadows; and many close friends, especially Constance Davis, Norca James, Cheryl Gray, Beverly Meadows, Elaine Simmons, Loberta Staley and Betty Brooks.