Warren Gamaliel Dorsey, 101, of Frederick, passed away at home on Friday, July 8 in the presence of family. Born in Sykesville, Maryland, on Nov. 17, 1920, to Edward M. and Carrie E. Dorsey, he was a premature baby not expected to live through the night. From a nursery rhyme his father told him as a child, he was nicknamed Tommy, then Tom, and he was called Uncle Tom by many.
Warren began his life of education at the Sykesville Colored Schoolhouse in 1926. He finished grammar school in Johnsville, then graduated as valedictorian of Westminster’s Robert Moton High School in 1937. He hitchhiked to Baltimore to attend Morgan College (now Morgan State University) and finished as salutatorian with a degree in biology in 1943. He was awarded the prestigious Rosenwald Fellowship for his graduate work but was drafted into the Army to serve in World War II. Warren was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, and sang in the base glee club. It was while singing that he met Carolyn Baugh, of nearby Petersburg. They married in 1946 and moved to Frederick, Maryland, where he started his career as a microbiologist at Fort Detrick. His work included earning a patent for a hypodermic needle and being published in scientific journals.
Warren and Carolyn attended Asbury Methodist Church, where they both sang in the choir. They had three children, Glenn, Robin and Susan, and Warren became involved in their public school education, becoming the president of the Lincoln High School PTA and running for a spot on the Frederick County school board.
Warren remained involved in church and civic activities, becoming president of the Frederick Organization for Rehabilitation, and treasurer of Asbury Church.
After his retirement from Fort Detrick, Warren decided to finally pursue his graduate education and earned a master’s degree in teaching from Goucher College in 1971, the first Black man to earn a degree from Goucher. He taught fifth and sixth grades, and he was a vice principal and principal in Frederick County Public Schools until he retired for good in 1981.
Warren spent his retirement continuing to sing, and he became involved in political strategy endeavors. He was also a Mr. Fix-It with his best buddies, renovating structures around Frederick and for his children. He returned to sing in the church he grew up in, St. Luke’s Methodist in Sykesville, and became part of the curriculum of Carroll County Schools, volunteering about his experience as a child in that Sykesville Colored Schoolhouse. It was during one of those sessions that he met the man who would become his biographer and became the subject of a book about his life and that of his family (“In Carrie’s Footprints,” named for his mother). The story of his mother prompted the Sykesville Town Council to name a park after his mother, and Warren was delighted to see Carrie Dorsey Park become a reality in the summer of 2021. One of 12 children, family was very important to him.
Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Carolyn; his parents, Edward and Carrie; and 10 of his 11 siblings. He is survived by his three children, sons Glenn S. Dorsey, of Frederick, and Robin H. Dorsey, of Silver Spring, and daughter, Susan Y. Dorsey, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; sister, Rosie D. Hutchinson, of Baltimore; devoted goddaughter, Shirlisa Snowden Carroll (William), of Walkersville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Fittingly, Warren donated his body to science.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at St Paul’s United Methodist Church (7538 Main St., Sykesville, MD 21784). A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St Paul’s Church, for the Warren Dorsey Schoolhouse Scholarship.