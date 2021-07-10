Warren Moore

Warren Samuell Moore, 65 years old of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021.
Born Jan. 8, 1956, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late William Moore and Marthlean Moore (Markum).
Warren was a lover of music. He was always seen wearing headphones. In addition to music, Warren loved being at home. He was described by his family as a homebody. Warren was in the Navy from 1974-1978 and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brunswick Chapter, and the American Legion Post 96.
He is survived by his siblings, Wayne Dobson, Winifred Hane, Wanda Worshaw and Wanita Smith; and his daughters, Jennifer Craighead (David) and Amber Moore (Thomas). Warren is also survived by grandchildren, Madysen Barrett, Mason Smith, Morgan Smith, Makaya Smith, Landon Anders and Tessa Kersh; his stepbrother, Edward Brandenburg and his children Isiah and Zoe; as well as a special cousin, Terry Miller, nephew, Dwayne Holler, and special friend, Kevin Johnson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marthlean Moore.
Funeral arrangements were made with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD. Services are private.