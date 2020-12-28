Warren Thomas Warfield, born March 1, 1923, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Warren was the son of the late William and Bettie Harding Warfield. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Grimes Warfield and his son Dwayne Warren Warfield. Warren lived all his life in the Dickerson area and was a master carpenter. He loved being outdoors and spent many happy hours hunting and fishing. Warren leaves behind his sons Dwight and wife Terry, David and wife Donna and Darrin and his partner Tammy and daughter-in-law Sarah Warfield. Eight grandchildren, Dr. Kelly Warfield, Kimberly Warfield, Dawn and Diane Warfield, Amanda Warfield, Robert, Jimi and Kristina Warfield. Eleven great- grandchildren, two sisters, Doris Hough and Betty Lee Dunlop and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his devoted friend Ester Weagley.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.