Wayne A. Larkin, 81, of Frederick passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Sept. 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter B. Sr. and Lula Ent, and brothers Walter B. Jr. and Philip. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carol, sons William “Beau” and wife Barbra and Robert “Bob” and wife Michelle, brother Warren and wife Carole, sister Monica Jones, and sister-in-law Janice, grandchildren Jobeth Callaghan and husband Kevin, Alexander, Julia and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Wayne was a graduate of Frederick High, Class of 1957, after which he joined the Navy (1957-61). He had a 38-year career with AT&T, traveling all over the U.S. and U.S. territories, with Carol always at his side. After retirement, Wayne and Carol continued to travel, spending the last few summers as camp hosts at various national and state parks.
Family was truly Wayne’s priority. Not only was he involved with his sons as Scout Master of Troop 1070 and Little League coach but also with his wife as HODAR. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely, from the younger years at dance performances and hockey games to adulthood and sharing a beer.
Wayne, Dad, Pa will be missed. Family will receive friends for an outdoor celebration of life on Oct. 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the family residence. Donations can be made in Wayne’s memory to the Veteran’s Affairs or the American Cancer Society.