Wayne A. Troxel, 34, of Kemptown, Maryland, passed away March 3, 2022, in Kemptown.
Wayne was born on Nov. 23, 1987, to Curtis and Patricia Troxel at Shady Grove Hospital. Wayne graduated from Howard Community College in 2011 with an associate degree in emergency medicine. That same year he obtained his national registry as a paramedic.
Wayne loved to help others, his passion began at the office of Dr. Richard J. Schoeb, D.D.S., in Damascus. He was a volunteer at Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department. There, he was awarded Rookie of the Year in 2006. He then went to work at Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad as a paramedic. He also enjoyed working part-time with his father’s electrical company. Wayne’s proudest accomplishment was being hired into Recruit Class 17 in the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue as a professional paramedic in October of 2014.
Wayne was an avid hunter and loved spending time at the family cabin in Virginia. He also loved spending time with his family, beloved dogs and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Wayne is survived by his parents, Curtis and Patricia; sister, Carri; grandmother, Mary Morgal; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Connie Troxel; and Grandfather, Everett Morgal.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Frederick County Career Firefighters Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 371, Frederick, MD 21705.
Chesapeake Search Dogs Association, P.O. Box 36188, Towson, MD 21286
Online condolences may be shared with his family on the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home website, www.molesworthwilliams.com.