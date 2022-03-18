Wayne Alan Troxel

Wayne A. Troxel, 34, of Kemptown, Maryland, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Kemptown.
He was born Nov. 23 1987, to Curtis and Patti Troxel in Rockville, Maryland. Wayne graduated from Howard Community College in 2011 with an associate degree in emergency medicine. Later that year, he obtained his National Registry Paramedic Certificate.
Wayne loved to help others, and his passion began at the office of Dr. Richard J. Schoeb, DDS, in Damascus.
He was also a volunteer at Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department, where he was awarded rookie of the year in 2006.
He spent his spare time working at Bethesda Rescue Squad. When he wasn’t saving lives, he was working part time for his father as an electrician. Wayne’s proudest accomplishment was being in Recruit Class 17, where he went on to be a paramedic for Frederick County’s Division of Fire & Rescue Services in October 2014.
Wayne was an avid hunter and loved spending time at the family cabin in Virginia. If he wasn’t spending time with his family and beloved dogs, he was riding his Harley.
Wayne is survived by his parents, Curtis and Patti; his sister, Carri; grandmother, Mary Morgal; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russel and Connie Troxel; and grandfather Everitt Morgal.
Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home in Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Frederick County Career Firefighters Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 371, Frederick, MD 21705, or Chesapeake Search Dogs Association, P.O. Box 36188, Towson, MD 21286
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.