Wayne Burall

Wayne Mitchell “Mitch” Burall Jr., 48, of Monrovia, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Erin Wages Burall. Born in Frederick Feb. 27, 1974, he was the son of Wayne M. and Gail Webb Burall, of Monrovia.
Mitch was a graduate of Linganore High School, class of 1992, and for several years, he worked in construction for Petroleum Site Works and with the family on the farm in Monrovia. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish and enjoyed gardening. His greatest love was spending time with his family and many friends. He also loved his dog, Ace.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Amanda L. Warner and Brady, of Keymar, and Devin M. Burall, of Monrovia; sister, Sherri L. Barnes and Woody, of Adamstown; grandchildren, Jase Warner, and a grandchild due in July; a nephew, Shane Barnes and Desiree; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered by many friends, including Matt Crooks, Jeff Wages and Davey Fisher. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse and Catherine Burall, and Claude and Lucy Webb.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821-A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Monrovia.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Frederick County Pomona Grange 11/Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund, in c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.