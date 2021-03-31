Wayne Eugene Ramsburg, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital after a yearlong battle with throat cancer. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Frederick County and a 1978 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School. He was born on Sept. 20, 1960, in Frederick, Maryland.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Worthington and Hilda Ramsburg; brother, James Ramsburg; sister, Barbara Huse; brother-in-law, Charles; and great-nieces, Shannon Marie Boone and Amanda Lambkin.
Wayne is survived by a sister, Pat Huse and brother-in-law Carl Huse, of Frederick; a brother, Larry Ramsburg and sister-in-law Sherri, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Wayne will forever be remembered and sadly missed by companion and caregiver Sherry Marsh as well as many lifelong friends. His fight is finally over. May he rest in peace.
There will be no viewing or funeral service as he has donated his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board.