Wayne H. Wilson, 85, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, Maryland.
He was born on May 13, 1936, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Frank Wilson and Reva (Miller) Wilson.
Wayne was the loving husband of Audrey A. Wilson, his wife of 62 years.
He retired from the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, after 40 years.
Wayne was a very active person who enjoyed numerous sports; fishing; hunting; golf; carving and painting decoys; making hunting knives; and his annual vegetable garden. Wayne was proud of his vegetable garden and would set up a table to sell to the neighbors and passersby. He enjoyed talking with people and would always give them more than what they had purchased. It was more about his connections with people than about selling vegetables.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, he is survived by his sisters, Brenda Reynolds, Linda Hamilton, Eva Davis and husband Ray, Mary Nell Onks and husband Gene, and Katie Wade and husband Dewey; brothers, Jim Wilson and wife Diana, and David Wilson and wife Lou.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Carnell Wilson and Marcella Spurgeon.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Potomac Valley Rehab of Rockville and Kline Hospice House of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Military honors and interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, next to the Church of the Brethren, Monrovia, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.