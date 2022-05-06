Wayne Cecil Lewis, 72, of Myersville, passed away May 3, 2022, at home with his family by his side after a valiant battle with lymphoma. Born Aug. 16, 1949, in Middlepoint, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Irene A. (Smith) Lewis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen F. (Cartee) Lewis, whom he married June 6, 1971; daughter, Diana L. Lewis, of Myersville; and son, Michael W. Lewis and wife Brandy, of Myersville. He loved and cherished his two grandsons, Matthew and Luke Lewis. They were Pappy's boys. He is survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-laws, Gene and Joyce Lewis, of Myersville, Paul and Sharon Lewis, of Williamsport, and Gerald and Kathy Lewis, of Myersville; and his mother-in-law, Hilda E. Cartee, Myersville. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter at birth and an infant sister.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1967. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, Maryland. He was an active life member of the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Co., assisting with many fundraising activities and EMS calls. He was recently inducted into the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association Hall of Fame. He was a former member of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club. He coached Little League Softball and Baseball. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. After high school, he worked as a carpenter for Morgan Keller Inc. He then drove a truck for Capitol Milk, now Morningstar Foods, and ended his career driving a truck for Food Lion in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, before retiring.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and grandsons. He also liked to help his son on his farm. He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States, going to Hawaii and Alaska twice and going to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, with his family each summer. He would help anyone who needed it. Wayne and Karen enjoyed sharing their home with family and friends for the holidays, reunions and picnics. Our family enjoyed Sunday evening dinners at our home.
The family will receive friends at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, Maryland, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, with Pastor Eric Moser officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Co., 12464 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD 21773, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783. Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.