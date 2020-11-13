Wayne M. Holt

Wayne Michael Holt, 75, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born April 27, 1945, to the late Milton and Eleanor (nee Smith) Holt. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Betty Holt.
Wayne will be remembered as a very social person who loved to dance and chitchat. He never met a stranger and often went out of his way to help anyone. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs, none more so than his beloved Sadie. Wayne was a proud Vietnam War veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Serena Karlson (married to William) and Michael Holt; his grandchildren, Shawn Holt, Michelle Holt, Sophie Karlson and Liam Karlson; and his sisters, Betty Jean Smith, Patricia Whipp and Katherine Walters. Wayne is also survived by three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Irene Holt, Mary Wetzel, Evelyn Tobery and Barbara Howard.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Graveside burial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
