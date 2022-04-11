Wayne Roy Secrist 67, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away at his home on the mountain he loved so much with his wife by his side, on April 7, 2022.
He was born April 30, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was a son of the late Waldo F. and Nellie A. Turner Secrist.
He retired after 22 years from CompuDynamics in Chantilly, Virginia, on Dec. 31, 2021.
On Oct. 18, 1986, he married the former Donna Mitchell.
Surviving are two sons, Michael David Secrist and wife Melissa of Hinton, Virginia, Daniel Brian Secrist and wife Katie, of Woodstock, Virginia; six grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin Secrist and wife Mary Ann, of Mount Crawford, and Paul Secrist and his wife Linda, of Verona, Virginia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Secrist-Cody; sister, Mae Turner-Faw; brother, Walter Secrist; and his wife, Frances.
His body was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to:
Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way. Frederick, MD 21701.