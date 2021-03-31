Wayne Shankle

Mr. Wayne Thomas Shankle, 71, of Jefferson, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Nancy (Hemp) Shankle.
Born Aug. 16, 1949, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Harold and Anna Mary (Hoffman) Shankle.
Wayne is survived by his son, Nathan Shankle; daughter, Elizabeth Zimmerman and husband Jason; grandchildren, Chance Zimmerman and Landon Zimmerman; brother, Harold Richard Shankle Jr.; sister, Nancy Hipkins and husband Ronald; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wayne enjoyed spending time at antique tractor shows and camping with his family and friends. He spent a lot of time watching his grandsons play sports, attending auctions and mowing with his son. He worked at Gladhill Tractor Mart as a parts manager for 30 years and drove a school bus for 10 years.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Jefferson Reformed Cemetery, Jefferson. Face masks and social distancing are required. The church service will be private at Jefferson United Church of Christ, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 578, Jefferson, or to the Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club C/O, 16738 Custer Court, Williamsport.
