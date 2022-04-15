Mr. Wayne Dwight Shultz Sr., 72, of Frederick, died Monday, April 11, 2022. He was the loving husband of Earlene Shultz for 53 years.
Born Oct. 18, 1949, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Austin and Katherine (Tobery) Shultz.
Wayne was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his sons, Wayne Shultz Jr. (Carolyn) and Christopher Shultz (Maureen); grandchildren, Wayne Shultz III, Jaden Shultz, Harley Shultz, Hunter Shultz and Don Bowman Jr.; and great-grandson, Wayne Shultz IV.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
