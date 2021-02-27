Wayne Steven Dougherty, 65, of Atlanta and formerly of Brunswick, Maryland, died Feb. 18, 2021, from complications of kidney failure.
Born in Baltimore to Alma Lee and Wayne Ernest Dougherty Jr., Wayne was an independent man, a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather.
He was a man of incredible curiosity and a great sense of humor who nurtured lifelong interests in electronics and computer engineering; music; literature; animals and the environment; history; and politics.
He was an engaged citizen who cared deeply about upholding the values of a free society, serving in various capacities with the Libertarian Party of Maryland, running for city council in Brunswick in 1992 and serving on many committees in the city throughout his life.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Dougherty; his daughters and sons-in-law, Marian Dougherty and Sean Malone, Jillian and Mike Mosier, and Cathryn and Dan Breeding; his four grandchildren, Reed and Beatrice Breeding and Mandolin and Lyra Mosier; and his siblings, Mark, Doug, and Alma Lee Kukucka; as well as his many friends and extended family members.
A private memorial service is being planned for a later date in Maryland to remember and honor Wayne Dougherty.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or plasma to the Red Cross.
