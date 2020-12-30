Wayne Young

Wayne Martin “Marty” Young, 63, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
Born on Feb. 4, 1957, in Takoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harry Edward Young and Jean (Bunyea) Young.
He was a graduate of Wheaton High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. For most of Marty’s working life, he was a chief building engineer on Research Boulevard in Rockville. He was a week from retiring, hoping to enjoy hunting, fishing and his very own local park (which meant his property). Marty played darts for 20 years with the Mason-Dixon dart league.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Sandra Young; his sons, Doug K. Young, of Hagerstown, and Nick N. Young and wife, Felicia, of Fairfield, Pennsylvabia; four grandchildren, Alexis, Wahlen, Journey and Teagan; and his brother, Gary E. Young and wife, Kelly, of Warsaw, Virginia.
Marty was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah A. Delaney.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family wishes to stagger visitation times, with relatives visiting from 2 to 3 p.m. and friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main St. in Thurmont. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please visit StaufferFuneralHome.com to plant a tree in memory of Marty. Expressions of sympathy to the family may also be offered on the funeral home’s website.