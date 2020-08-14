Wendy Smith

Wendy K. (Hildebrand) Smith, 61, of Greencastle, PA, went to be with the Lord when she passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2020, in Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 9, 1959, in Frederick, MD, she is the daughter of Jack and Elizabeth (Kolb) Hildebrand of Frederick, MD. She graduated from Frederick High School with the Class of 1977.
She married the love of her life, James Edward “Jimmy” Smith on Oct. 17, 1976. They lived in Yellow Springs, MD for 31 years before moving to Greencastle in 2012. They were married 41 years before Jimmy passed away Aug. 11, 2017. She operated a day care in her home for over 20 years before going to work at the bakery in Safeway in Middletown, MD in November of 1997. Wendy loved spending time with family; her grandchildren were everything to her. She loved the holidays, cooking, watching football, especially her favorite, the Ravens. She seemed to always be in a good mood and put others needs before her own. Wendy had a radiant smile and laugh that will be remembered. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons: Christopher Smith (Tasha) and Andrew Smith (Melissa), both of Greencastle, PA; five grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Weddle (Randy), Hanover, PA and a brother, Brian Hildebrand (Debbie), Walkersville, MD; a brother-in-law, Gwyn Wathen Jr., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Wathen.
A Memorial service in her memory will be held at a later date. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.