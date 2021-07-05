Wilbur Bunn

Mr. Wilbur J. (Bill) Bunn, 79, of Walkersville, MD passed away on June 30, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Glade Valley Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth (Libby) Bunn whom he married on June 21, 1964.
Bill was born in St. Louis, MO, the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Farris) Bunn. He graduated from Walkersville High School, Class of 1962. Bill worked at Eastalco and drove for Greyhound Bus Co., Eyre Bus Tour & Travel, and TransIT Frederick Co. MD. He enjoyed camping, going to Woodsboro American Legion spending time with classmates, and spending time with his grandchildren as well as his dog.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Bunn is survived by his daughter, V. Lynn Martin and future son-in-law Mike Stup of New Market, MD; grandchildren Terra Schmidt and Brandi (Kayden) Martin; sisters Dottie Brookfield (John), Betty Galloway, Lorene Davis, and Helen Heyde; brother, Michael Bunn; brother-in-law Sonny Crabbs (Donna); sister-in-law Shirley Shank (Ralph); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friend (special). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Trudy L. Bunn, sister Marie Akers, brother Herman Bunn, and mother- & father-in-law Leroy and Catherine Crabbs.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7th from 11:00 AM — 1:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be: Mike Stup, Clyde Stup, Sean Reed, Kayden Martin, Phil Summers and Frankie Lynch. Honorary pallbearers: Sonny Crabbs, Ralph Shank and Wilbur Stevens.