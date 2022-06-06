Wilford Shrader

Wilford (Wil) Shrader passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1948, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to John and Marie (Kleinert) Shrader. Wil enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966. He entered the growing field of data processing and retired as a chief petty officer in 1985. He married Mary Jane Beck on June 6, 1969. They raised three children, Sydney, Wilford Jr. and Samantha.
Wil carried his love for the Navy with him through his entire life. He supported veterans charities. He was also a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan. On any given day, he would be wearing either his CPO retired or Phillies baseball cap. He was a science-fiction aficionado, an avid reader and a great cook. He emphasized the value of education and passed his love of learning on to his children. He was a loving grandfather to Thomas and Ariel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ethel and Ida; and his brothers, Jack, Bill and Pern. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy (Shrader) Burdge, Carl Shrader, Linda (Shrader) Reilly and Faith (Shrader) Wampole; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Keeney and Basford for the date of the service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Wilford’s honor may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or the American Legion.