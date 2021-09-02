Willard Greene, 95, of Knoxville, passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Heartfields at Frederick with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Marjorie O. Stroupe Greene, who died in 2004.
Born Feb. 5, 1926, in Welch, West Virginia, he was the son of Jessie J. and Sara Rotenberry Green.
Willard served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a purchasing agent for Standard Building Systems in Point of Rocks, which is now Canam Steel. He enjoyed to fish but most of all loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are four children, James W. “Bill” Greene and wife Tessie, of Universal City, Texas, Douglas E. Greene, of Brunswick, Paul D. Greene and wife Margaret, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Judy Eagle and husband Kenny, of Jefferson; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and his brother, John Green and wife Wanda, of Roderfield, West Virginia. Willard was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna M. Viands; a granddaughter, Lena Greene; and siblings, Nannie Tilley, infant Georgia Green, Nellie Muncy, Ralph Green, Hobert Green, Steve Green and Elden Green.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 3 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a celebration of Willard’s life will begin at noon, with Pastor John Green officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.