William A. Cochrane

William (Bill) Andrew Cochrane, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, passed away July 3, 2022. Bill was born April 22, 1955, to Robert J. and Patricia A. Cochrane Jr. at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. and Patricia A. Cochrane Jr.; his brother, Robert (Bobby) J. Cochrane III; his maternal grandparents, William and Helen Darling; and paternal grandparents, Robert J. and Ruth Cochrane, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Donna (Larry) Giarth and Diane (Russell) Figgins; his special loving aunt, Susan Darling; his best friend, Mark Kitzinger; and his Bible study girlfriend, Terry Thompson; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, three nieces (Kelly Lynne, Kristy Marie and Michele), two great-nieces (Ashlyn Starr and Harper Grace) and two great-nephews (Kamden Christopher and Elijah David).
Bill enjoyed music, playing golf, hanging out with his buddies, and an occasional fishing trip, and he was quite the cook. He was a caring, giving, smart, selfless soul and a perfectionist (almost to a fault). He was precise, and some would say he was “stubborn.” He loved his brother-in-law, Larry. They had the best debates about everything.
His sisters take comfort knowing he is no longer suffering and is at peace. As Bill would say, “God’s got this.”
At his request there will be no burial services. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements, and online condolences may be expressed at monahanfuneralhome.com.